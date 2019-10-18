RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is celebrating one year of being "The Man" today.

Lynch took to Twitter to mark the milestone, which is being called her "Man-niversary" by WWE.

"One year ago today I said the words, 'I am The Man' and it started the greatest 12 month ascent in WWE history. I was trying to turn on you, but you wouldn't let me. You were all right. Thank you," Lynch wrote.

Lynch first declared herself "The Man" last October and then had the SmackDown segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The nickname was a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair while she was feuding with Charlotte Flair. As seen below, WWE re-tweeted Lynch's October 28, 2018 tweet with a photo from that segment, and congratulated her.

"When "The Man" comes around, she stays around. Happy MANniversary, @BeckyLynchWWE!," they wrote.

You can see the related tweets below: