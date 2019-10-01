Becky Lynch took to social media tonight to share how proud she is of herself after seeing her face on a billboard outside of FOX Studios in LA.

The WWE RAW Women's Champion tweeted, "I left Ireland a broke 17-year-old girl with a dream. Now a 32-year-old woman, I just drove past my face outside FOX Studios in LA. Tomorrow I'll put my war head back on. But today I'm just proud and happy of what that girl did to get me here."

Natalya replied to her tweet, saying how proud she is of her too. Her full tweet was, "Very cool, Becky. Proud of you."

This Friday is when SmackDown premieres on FOX.

