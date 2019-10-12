- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be staying on the red brand after being the number one draft pick on last night's show. In the video above, Lynch commented on adding another "first" to her resume.

"I've had a plethora of 'firsts' and I think being the overall number one draft pick just fits nice and comfortably into that," Lynch said. "I feel honor because two years ago I was struggling to get on TV, now, all the TV shows are fightin' to having me!"

- Alexa Bliss (along with Nikki Cross) will remain on RAW after yesterday's WWE Draft got rolling. Bliss noted she is curious to see where the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors land and if they would have to venture over to SmackDown or not to go after the titles.

EXCLUSIVE: @AlexaBliss_WWE is ecstatic that she was drafted to the same brand as her best friend and tag team partner @NikkiCrossWWE, presented by @Xfinity! #WWEDraft #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xcZGZgJ6vA — WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019

- Bobby Lashley remained on RAW, and in the clip below said he was happy to stay as he has some "unfinished business" there. Cathy Kelley mentioned Lana, who Lashley is apparently with now, and her brand has yet to be decided. On Twitter, Lashley commented, "RAW all day...now we wait to see if Lana will join me or if this is gonna have to be long distance."