- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the most shocking couples. The group included: Noam Dar & Alicia Fox, Kane & Lita, John Cena & AJ Lee, and Bobby Lashley & Lana.

- On this past Friday's SmackDown, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch got some revenge on "King" Baron Corbin. Back at WWE Extreme Rules Lynch teamed up with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. During that match Lynch ended up taking End of Days from Corbin. On Twitter, Lynch wrote, "I always, always, collect the debt in the end."

I always, always, collect that debt in the end. #TheChampTheManTheFirst pic.twitter.com/M9Mmlc6HjD — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 5, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Braun Strowman.