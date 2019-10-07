- Above and below are preview clips for Tuesday's Total Divas episode on the E! network. Natalya is looking to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, while missing her father and leaning on Naomi for support.

The synopsis for this week's episode reads like this: "All Is Fair In Love and War: Carmella's new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair; Sonya wins back her ex-girlfriend just in time to celebrate Pride where Sonya will be featured on her very own float; Natalya seeks to live on in her dad's legacy."

- WWE stock was down 1.28% today, closing at $69.35 per share. Today's high was $72.36 and the low was $69.00.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter and praised Sasha Banks following their Hell In a Cell match on Sunday night, which opened the HIAC pay-per-view and saw The Man retain over The Boss.

Lynch wrote, "@SashaBanksWWE, I called you out, you came and beat the hell out of me. Respect."

Lynch also taunted some fans on Twitter with a graphic that featured screenshots from her post-match celebration at Hell In a Cell. The graphic says, "YOU. YES, YOU THERE CRYING ON TWITTER. I AM FUELED BY YOUR SOBBING"

You can see Becky's full tweets below: