Earlier today, former WWE commentator now AEW commentator Jim Ross called WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch 'the most over talent in WWE.'

It all started after someone tagged JR in a tweet that Seth Rollins wrote and said that Rollins was referring to JR. Rollins' tweet was, "Come hang out with me and my super over fiancée!"

Jim Ross replied to the Twitter user, "As he should. @BeckyLynchWWE is the most over talent in @WWE. IMO. Just saying."

Becky Lynch thanked him and even said that she could whoop the AEW women's division any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Her full tweet was, "Nothing but respect, JR — you're an amazing announcer! So go down to the locker room and announce that I would whoop your whole women's division any day of the week and twice on Sundays."

Below is their interaction:

Come hang out with me and my super over fiancée! https://t.co/lLOY5jFk9O — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 26, 2019

As he should. @BeckyLynchWWE is the most over talent in @WWE

IMO.



Just saying. https://t.co/lmQQFMt0AZ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 26, 2019