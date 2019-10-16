RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch sees big things ahead for WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville.

Lynch appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today, as seen in the video above, and was asked if there are any female Superstars who she sees having a big breakthrough in WWE, similar to her own rise to the top one year ago.

"I don't think anybody would've expected it to be me and I think that's the great thing," Lynch said of her own success. "But anybody who can get a connection with the crowd, because it's all about the crowd. It's the people that put you there, the people that put me there.

"If they can get that and I see some people that can do that, and I think Sonya Deville is one to look out for."

Deville is currently on the blue brand with "Fire & Desire" partner Mandy Rose. She also made her Total Divas debut with the current ninth season. She signed with WWE in the fall of 2015 after being a contestant on WWE Tough Enough in 2015. She was the third elimination on the show. Deville, who came into WWE with a MMA record of 2-1, is touted as the first openly lesbian Superstar in WWE.

Below is video from the Lynch vs. Deville singles match from the June 26, 2018 SmackDown episode, won by The Man: