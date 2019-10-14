There's now speculation on Sasha Banks being pulled from this week's WWE Draft edition of RAW from Denver.

As noted, WWE announced that RAW will feature Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match, with the first Draft pick of the night up for grabs. Banks would be representing SmackDown while Lynch fights for the red brand.

It looks like we could get Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair instead. The Banks vs. Lynch announcement is still live on the WWE website, but several TV guides are listing Lynch vs. Flair.

The DirecTV preview for tonight's RAW reads like this: "Day two of the WWE Draft. Plus, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte to determine the #1 pick on RAW."

These updated TV guide previews could be an error, but this could also be a case of WWE keeping Banks from in-ring action.

We've noted how WWE announced Banks vs. Lynch after it was revealed that Banks suffered a tailbone injury during last Sunday's Hell In a Cell opener. Banks was also pulled from weekend WWE live events. She was supposed to team with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley this weekend to face Flair and Lynch, but she was replaced by Tamina Snuka at both shows. It was speculated, but not confirmed, that Banks had been cleared from the Hell In a Cell injury, but that WWE was just keeping her out of the ring this weekend as a precautionary measure.

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans to do some sort of angle to replace Banks with Flair on RAW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.