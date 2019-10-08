- This week's WWE RAW featured another backstage vignette from The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. As seen above, AOP cut promos on how they have the will to take food from other men, and a type of killer instinct that no one else in WWE has running through their veins. They said they were born and raised this way, and they enjoy it. AOP went on to warn the other tag teams in WWE - they have the will to take your food, your money, and your careers, they have the will to do violence in WWE.

There's no word yet on when WWE will have AOP back in regular RAW in-ring competition, but it should be soon, perhaps coming out of the WWE Draft that begins later this week.

- WWE RAW Superstar The Miz turns 39 years old today while former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill turns 40 and AEW star Michael Nakazawa turns 44.

- This week's RAW also included a Champions Showcase that saw new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title tag team match. The Kabuki Warriors won the match the same way they won the titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on Sunday at Hell In a Cell - Asuka using green mist. Asuka spit the mist at Cross on Sunday, then in the face of Lynch on RAW.

Lynch took to Twitter after RAW and said she hopes this means war with Asuka.

The Man wrote, "I hope this is a declaration of war. @WWEAsuka"

The Empress of Tomorrow responded and wrote, "[emoji] Oh, it looks so delicious! I really want to try it!"

