Former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren suffered his second loss of the year, as Demian Maia earned a submission win in the main event of UFC Fight Night 162. The event took place from Singapore and streamed live on ESPN+.

In a battle of grappling experts, Maia, a former UFC title contender, got hte best of Askren. He locked in a third round rear-naked choke to finish off the former Olympic wrestler, as Askren fell to 1-2 inside the Octagon.

Stevie Ray picked up a co-main event victory via majority decision over Michael Johnson, as Beneil Dariush submitted Frank Camacho in the first round. Ciryl Gane and Muslim Salikhov were also main card winners.

Maia and Askren earned "Fight of the Night" honors, with Dariush and Gane each earning "Performance of the Night" bonuses. All four picked up an additional $50,000.

* Demian Maia def. Ben Askren via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:54 of Round 3

* Stevie Ray def. Michael Johnson via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

* Beneil Dariush def. Frank Camacho via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

* Ciryl Gane def. Don'tale Mayes via submission (heel hook) at 4:46 of Round 3

* Muslim Salikhov def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

* Randa Markos def. Ashley Yoder via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Rafael Fiziev df. Alex White via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Movsar Evloev def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Sergei Pavlovich def. Maurice Greene via TKO (strikes) at 2:11 of Round 1

* Loma Lookboonmee def. Aleksandra Albu via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

* Raphael Pessoa Nunes def. Jeff Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)