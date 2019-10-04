A big brawl broke out between AEW stars after their panel at the New York Comic Con earlier today.

The panel, which took place at NYCC inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, featured AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Jungleboy, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes.

At the end of the fan Q&A part of the panel, a fan dressed as Jericho appeared and praised Jericho, but then revealed himself to be MJF. MJF then had words for Jericho over what he, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara did to Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and The Young Bucks at the end of Wednesday's Dynamite premiere on TNT. Cody then appeared through the crowd and ended up confronting Jericho on the stage. That's when a brawl broke out until Atlas Security broke it up.

As you can see in the clips below, the crowd went wild for the angle.

It looks like we could get a 10-man match on Dynamite soon. Cody vs. Jericho is set to headline the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 9, with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Dynamite and today's brawl.

Below are a few photos and videos from the panel and the angle: