The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL is advertising a big ten-man RAW vs. SmackDown match for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The arena currently has Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, The Miz and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan in an Elimination Match.

The match is billed as a "Best of RAW vs. Best of SmackDown" Ten-Man Elimination Match.

It's likely that this match will change between now and November, especially with the WWE Draft taking place later this month.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.