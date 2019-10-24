Above is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell announcing updates for Friday's SmackDown episode, which will be the final blue brand episode before WWE Crown Jewel.

We noted before that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be on SmackDown with members from their Crown Jewel teams. McKenzie has announced that Hogan will be joined by Team Captain Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G, while Flair will be joined by King Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Both teams will be appearing on MizTV this Friday.

McKenzie also announced tag team action with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, plus singles action with Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose. It was also confirmed that Rey Mysterio will be with Cain Velasquez when he faces off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who will have Paul Heyman with him.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown episode will air on FS1, for one week only, due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. The show will air live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hosts the return of the Firefly Fun House

* Cain Velasquez with Rey Mysterio and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman come face-to-face

* Hulk Hogan (with Team Hogan members Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali) and Ric Flair (with Team Flair members King Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura) appear on MizTV

* Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose

* The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Only advertised locally: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Only advertised locally: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown.