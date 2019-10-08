Veteran WWE Superstar Big Show has signed on for his second TV show.

Show will be getting his own travel reality TV series, titled "Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad," from WWE Studios and ITV America's Thinkfactory Media, according to The Wrap.

"Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad" is currently in the development phase ad is being shopped to top broadcast and cable TV networks, and streaming platforms.

"Big Show brings so many different layers to a project like this; it's a dream scenario for us as producers," said Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed. "He blends his fierce intelligence and curiosity with an unexpected, one-of-a-kind wit, and his intimidating physical stature is offset by his surprisingly disarming personality. We're ecstatic to be working with him and the WWE Studios team and can't wait for the journeys ahead."

"For more than two decades, Big Show's magnetic personality has inspired fans around the world, and in this new series, he will be able to meet the people and explore the places that have played a pivotal role in his journey as a WWE Superstar," said head of WWE Studios Susan Levison. "We are thrilled to be bringing this show to life with our partners at Thinkfactory who are proven winners in the unscripted television genre."

Show also commented on the show and said, "I won't guarantee we'll solve every mystery, but we'll explore every strange detail, chase every bizarre lead, and meet the incredible characters involved in pursuit of the truth."

As noted, WWE Studios and Netflix started filming "The Big Show Show" earlier this summer. The live-action multi-camera family comedy series will run for 10 thirty-minute episodes, starring Show, Allison Munn and kid actresses Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O'Briant, and Juliet Donenfeld. It is expected to premiere in early 2020.

There's no word yet on when "Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad" will premiere or what network they will sign with, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below is the official synopsis for the new series, provided to Wrestling Inc.: