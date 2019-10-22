Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE veteran Big Show.

Show was asked if new WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez can take the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

"I'm glad I'm not the referee," Show said. "I ain't gonna get in between them two. No, nuh-uh, no, no, no. I'm not about all that. It's going to be very interesting to see where they go."

Show also expressed interest in seeing Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, and continued, "You start bringing in talent from outside businesses, and you flip a coin, it's anybody's call."

Show then had big props for The Beast when asked straight up if he thinks Cain can get the win over Lesnar in a WWE ring. Cain previously defeated Lesnar inside the Octagon back in 2010 to capture the UFC Heavyweight Title.

"Well, I'm going to be real honest with you," Show said. "I've been wrestling for 25 years, I have never seen a monster like Brock Lesnar on the warpath that he's been on the past few years. He's stronger, he's faster, he's seasoned, he's confident where he is, he's tough."

Show was asked again if he sees Cain being unable to take the belt. Show jokingly corrected the interviewer and his use of the word "belt," which was a reference to a report from years ago about how Vince McMahon prefers to use "championship" or "title" instead of belt.

"No, I don't think so," Show said when asked again about Cain taking the title from Lesnar. "It's a title. A belt holds up your pants. It's a championship or a title."

Show was also asked about WWE fans complaining over how Cain is already getting a WWE Title shot in his in-ring debut for the company.

"You're never going to make everyone happy," Show said. "Some people say you're rushing too much, or you're taking too long. Everybody's going to have an opinion. My advice is to sit back, watch the show, and enjoy it, quit trying to direct it."

He continued, "For Cain, he's got to feel his way around. My first match was against Hulk Hogan for the World Championship, so I can't really throw that 'rushing' rock in a glass house, you know what I mean? ... If opportunity knocks, take it. You can't get mad at anyone who gets an opportunity and they take it."