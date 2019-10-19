- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown episode in Indianapolis.

- WWE teased on this week's RAW that The Street Profits and a mystery partner would be facing The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles), but that match never happened. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match is planned for this coming Monday night. This would be the RAW in-ring debut for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

- Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and expressed interest in starring in The Batman reboot from Warner Bros. Wyatt responded to an article on how Jonah Hill is no longer in talks to play the villain in the movie, rumored to be The Riddler or The Penguin.

He wrote, "Sign me up. I got this"

You can see Wyatt's tweet below: