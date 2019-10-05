Last night SmackDown had its debut on FOX. It was the most-watched WWE show in almost two years and peaked at more than 4 million viewers last night.
FOX Sports EVP/Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill shared data of the top markets for SmackDown's FOX bow on Twitter this afternoon.
He tweeted, "Electric atmosphere at Staples last night for the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. Top markets for SmackDown's FOX bow:
Memphis-5.0
Milwaukee-4.5
St. Louis-4.1
Kansas City-4.1
Jacksonville-4.1"
Electric atmosphere at Staples last night for the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. Top markets for SmackDown's FOX bow:— Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) October 5, 2019
