Last night SmackDown had its debut on FOX. It was the most-watched WWE show in almost two years and peaked at more than 4 million viewers last night.

FOX Sports EVP/Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill shared data of the top markets for SmackDown's FOX bow on Twitter this afternoon.

He tweeted, "Electric atmosphere at Staples last night for the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. Top markets for SmackDown's FOX bow:

Memphis-5.0

Milwaukee-4.5

St. Louis-4.1

Kansas City-4.1

Jacksonville-4.1"