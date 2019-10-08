WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Metro.co.uk and admitted that the bad match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown back in June took a toll on him.

Goldberg would return to the ring for redemption as he defeated Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam in August. Goldberg said the follow-up match with Ziggler was very important to him after being so disappointed with his performance in the loss to Taker.

"It was very important to nobody but me, OK? People were very critical of me, and I'll be honest, I never really respond to it – I do care what people think," Goldberg said. "But when I know the whole deal and everything, it's like, come on guys. Give me a break – I knocked myself out, dude. Now let me see you walk down the street – let alone pick up a 320lbs dude – when you're knocked out.

"I think for me, what the Ziggler match did, was reaffirm my own self-confidence, not for anyone else. But I just needed to go out there and go through the motions, and know, man, just 'cause you stumble once, [it] doesn't define you."

Goldberg revealed that he is "hyper-critical" of his in-ring performances, and getting to redeem himself so quickly after the divisive match with Taker meant a lot to him.

"Unfortunately I was defining myself by whether it be a move or a night or a match," Goldberg said. "The fact of the matter is, I'm extremely hyper-critical of myself and that's what's made me the person that I am.

"It's a blessing and it's a curse. I'm never happy, but I'm always striving to be better than anybody else… [The Ziggler match] helped me out a lot, it really did."