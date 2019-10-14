WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke with With Spandex while at a WWE 2K20 press event before Friday's SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lashley recently started a controversial storyline with Lana, which began with the two kissing on stage while Lana's husband Rusev watched from the ring. Lashley was asked how he feels about the last few weeks of WWE TV and what the response has been.

"I'm the luckiest man in the world," he responded. "Yeah, something awesome. Something new, something different. You know, with me, I'm not so big on social media. I'm not a big vocal person most of the time. I think they're just trying to see different layers of me and… this is fun. I mean, Lana is … she is smoking."

Lashley continued, "But you know, it's kind of one of those things where what do you do when somebody takes your girl and you can't do anything about it. That's the whole storyline."

Lashley also responded to people on Twitter saying he "went into business for himself" when he grabbed Lana's leg during the kiss on RAW. He said, "Damn right. Go big or go home."

The interviewer mentioned how there has been "a whole lot of cuckolding and marital infidelity" going on lately with this storyline plus other angles with Drake Maverick and his wife, and Mike & Maria Kanellis. Lashley commented on how WWE is going back to storylines with women, and said this one is going to be fun. He said he feels like he's 20 years old again.

"There's a little mix," Lashley said when asked about the 'cuckolding and marital infidelity" on WWE TV. "When I grew up watching wrestling, it was just chaos all the time and that's why we liked it. We went away from that for a little while, but I think the chaos is starting to come back. I want to see people get beat up really bad. I've got a number of people that I'm going to come back and beat up really bad. Then the storylines with the women, that's always something that wrestling has had forever and we're going back there.

"The people on top, the people that are putting pen to paper on it, it's going to be crazy. It's going to be great. I told them, I said, 'You know what? There's people that won't and there's people that will, and f--k, I'm all the way will.' I think it's going to be fun. I'm ready to do anything. I feel like I'm 20 years old, man."

Lashley once again expressed interest in wanting a match with Brock Lesnar. He said the match has to happen before he turns 50. He also commented on meeting Lesnar for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

"I didn't say it," Lashley responded when the interviewer said Brock Lesnar is the match everyone wants and the match he wants. "It's like the elephant in the room, does anybody see it? It's so weird because I don't know him. I've really never met him. I've really never said more than three words to him.

"I met him in passing a couple of times. Saudi was the first time I met him. Literally 'Hey, what's up?' Boom, boom and that was about it. Never said more than two words to him, so I think there's a little mystique there and also for me. Just being in the fighting world, man, I've trained and fought with some of the people that he's fought with and man, it's got to happen. It's got to happen before I hit 50."