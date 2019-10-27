Lana posted a video on her YouTube channel with Bobby Lashley, her current love interest on WWE TV. During their conversation, the two spoke about the comments they receive online since their storyline started up of Lana leaving Rusev for Lashley.

Lashley noted the story has brought them a lot of "heat" from people, some have apparently gone as far as writing him death threats.

"There's a lot of comments, a lot of this, a lot of that, but most of my comments are 'When are you and Brock going to fight each other?'" Lashley began. "No matter what I post, people are like, 'Where's Lana? Where's Lana?'

"I get very, very bad comments, ones I don't want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there's a lot of things—but, ya know, I'm not a hard person to find and if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I'm going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we're doing, but I'm not going to back down to stupidity."

Lana also noted people's comments to her aren't much better.

"I get really, really mean, horrible comments," Lana said. "People say horrible words to me. They're really, really mean. By the way, they're bullies, don't bully people."

You can see their full conversation in the video above.

