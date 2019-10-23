- Britt Baker defeated Jaime Hayter on tonight's AEW Dynamite and after the match Jen Decker attempted to get some words from Hayter. Brandi Rhodes interrupted the interview by shoving Hayter hard to the floor, Decker touched Brandi on the arm and Brandi was visibly angered about something, almost looking like she was going to attack Decker. Shortly after on Twitter, Brandi (currently without a profile photo) wrote, "Don't Touch Me." As noted, a few days ago Brandi decided she wouldn't be joining Cody to the ring for his title match at AEW Full Gear against Chris Jericho, feeling like she was becoming a distraction.

- AEW ran a new promo for Wardlow, which mainly showed him working out. A caption at the end read, "#WardlowIsComing."

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz sat in their own private suite to take in tonight's show. Cody came to the ring to make an announcement, but was interrupted by the group. Cody thought about fighting them four on one, but decided against it. That was until Dustin Rhodes, MJF, and Diamond Dallas Page made their way out to give him back-up. Below is video of DDP's entrance.