- WWE is now billing Chad Gable as "Shorty Gable" on SmackDown. Gable was introduced as Shorty Gable on tonight's SmackDown from Las Vegas before his loss to King Baron Corbin. We noted a few months back how WWE filed to trademark the "Shorty G" name, which was for Gable. Above is video from tonight's Gable vs. Corbin match.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team.

- As noted, tonight's WWE Draft picks on SmackDown saw Braun Strowman get drafted to the blue brand. Strowman took to Twitter after the show to comment on the roster move, and his upcoming WWE Crown Jewel match with Tyson Fury.

He wrote, "#Monster news day... You'll see me every Friday night on #SmackDown... and I'll see @Tyson_Fury October 31st in Riyadh. #GetTheseHands #StrowmanvsFury #WWECrownJewel"

