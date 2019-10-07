Sasha Banks and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt reportedly suffered injuries at last night's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on injury details but John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that Banks and Wyatt are not medically cleared to compete for tonight's RAW. There was no timeline provided for their ring returns, and no indication that either injury is serious.

Banks lost to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the opening match of last night's HIAC pay-per-view from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Wyatt faced WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in the main event, which ended by referee stoppage in controversial fashion. Both matches took place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

Stay tuned for status & injury updates on Banks and Wyatt.