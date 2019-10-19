- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw The Singh Brothers defeat two local enhancement talents, Justin Morris and Justin Alexander. Morris was played by Austin Tyler Morris, who works the indies as a part of The Shovel Boys tag team. Alexander was played by James Alexander, who last appeared as a WWE enhancement talent on the August 5 RAW for a squash against RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Above is video from last night's match.

- Matches announced for next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network are Travis Banks vs. Ligero and Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar.

- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today with another cryptic tweet after WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins set fire to the Firefly Funhouse on this week's RAW.

"People are constantly trying to burn everything around me. It leads me to ponder.... what truly makes someone a villain? A hero? Maybe everyone is bad deep down? Maybe revenge makes you a martyr? Fight fire with gasoline. Let's burn baby," Wyatt wrote.

Wyatt is set to challenge Rollins for the title at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia. This will be a Falls Count Anywhere match and as announced on SmackDown, the match cannot be stopped for any reason.

Below is Wyatt's full tweet: