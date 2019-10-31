As noted, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in the Falls Count Anywhere main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel event to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Wyatt took to Twitter with a cryptic message and photo after the win.

"You can't kill it. Under the red light... the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie," he wrote.

Wyatt also responded to a congratulatory tweet from adult entertainment company Brazzers.

They wrote, "Congratulations @WWEBrayWyatt we hope that was good for you too #WWECrownJewel"

Wyatt responded, "Ohhhh was it ever"

Brazzers then tweeted back with what appears to be an offer to the man who recently had a child with JoJo Offerman. They wrote, "now you've gotta wrestle one of our superstars #YowieWowie"

You can see the related tweets below:

You can't kill it.



Under the red light...



the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019

Ohhhh was it ever — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019