As noted, last night's WWE RAW ended with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins setting fire to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse set.

Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and mourned the death of Ramblin' Rabbit. The puppet has died several times before, but this is the first time he's been destroyed by someone other than Wyatt.

"Ramblin' Rabbit was taken from us in tonight's super unnecessary, cruel arson attack. RIP brother," Wyatt wrote.

Wyatt also made a tweet saying he forgives Rollins for what he did.

He wrote, "Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you. It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get. Not everyone here feels this way, however. Quick question: How did you find it? Are you dead?"

Rollins is set to defend his title in a Falls Count Anywhere match against The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. Below are Wyatt's full post-RAW tweets:

RIP brother — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019