- Above, Mandy Rose makes her debut on UpUpDownDown, Rose spoke about her and Sonya Deville's love of donuts.

- Bray Wyatt's tweeted out earlier today, "Some wear a mask to hide. Some wear a mask to be free. Some just wanna watch the world burn. I saw you. Everyone did." On this past Friday's SmackDown, Wyatt rose up through the mat during Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins to attack Rollins.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Ali, Carmella, Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro.

LA vibes. ????

