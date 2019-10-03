WWE Hell in a Cell takes place this Sunday from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Bray Wyatt inside the cell.

Earlier today, Wyatt stopped by Good Day Sacramento to promote the upcoming event. Wyatt joined the show as his friendly Firefly Fun House character while his theme played throughout the interview.

For those who weren't familiar with the match, Wyatt was asked what a Hell in a Cell match is.

"It's this big, horrible structure that we do combat in," Wyatt said with a grin.

Wyatt was then asked about his upcoming match, but he made it clear "The Fiend" is taking on Seth Rollins and he's pretty nervous about that.

"It's 'The Fiend' taking on Seth Rollins and I'm really nervous because Fiend is pretty crazy, man," Wyatt said. "I don't know what he's going to do!"

Since The Fiend was brought up, the interviewer asked what the deal was him and why he was going after some of the most beloved WWE Superstars, like WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

"Have you ever had anything traumatic happen to you in your life?" Wyatt asked. "Don't you wish you could just get back at everyone who wronged you in your life? Man, that'd be cool, right? Right? Yeah!"

Since returning to WWE TV, Wyatt has used the catchphrase "Yowie Wowie" in many of his Firefly Funhouse episodes, so he talked a little bit about what it means.

"You ever have something so amazing happen to you that you couldn't control what came out of your mouth next?" Wyatt responded before shouting out "Yowie Wowie!"

