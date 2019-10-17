AEW star Britt Baker recently spoke with Bleacher Report and revealed that she and her equally wrestling-obsessed boyfriend, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, watch the rival company's competing TV show together the day after the events air.

Baker admitted that the dueling Wednesday night shows, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite, aren't ideal.

"We are texting and calling each other for encouragement right up until the moment we go out the curtain," Baker revealed. "It can be a little heartbreaking when it's the biggest night of his career or the biggest night of my career and we can't be there. Because we're each other's biggest fans and, as a fan, you want to be there and feel the energy. You want to experience it. So, it's a little discouraging."

Baker also revealed that Cole is best friends with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, so he's very supportive of AEW.

"But we sit at home and watch each other's matches," she continued. "We actually watch each other's whole show. We support each other's company. My boyfriend is basically best friends with The Young Bucks, so he's very supportive of All Elite Wrestling."