AEW Women's Champion Riho will make her first title defense on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode from Philadelphia, PA.

Riho's opponent will be Britt Baker. The match was made after Baker and Riho teamed on this week's Dynamite episode to defeat Bea Priestley and Emi Sakura.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia:

* Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line

* Britt Baker vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Dynamite episode.