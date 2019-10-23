AEW has confirmed Britt Baker's opponent for tonight's Dynamite episode from her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

Baker will wrestle UK talent Jamie Hayter, who will be making her AEW debut.

The 24 year old Hayter appeared on WWE NXT UK back in April, losing to Piper Niven. She is the current Pro Wrestling EVE International Champion.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the current line-up:

* Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

* The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown vs. Jamie Hayter

* Cody Rhodes will speak on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.