The October 25 WWE SmackDown episode from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri is shaping up to be a big show.

The arena is advertising appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan for this episode, which will be the final blue brand show before WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. As noted, Flair and Hogan are also booked for the October 28 RAW show from St. Louis, which is the Crown Jewel go-home show, to promote the ten-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match.

Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are also scheduled to be at SmackDown that night. This could be their final TV appearances before Crown Jewel.

It's worth noting that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also advertised to appear on SmackDown in this new advertisement that was released after the 2019 WWE Draft.

The Sprint Center is advertising the following for the October 25 SmackDown show:

* Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be "under the same roof"

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Appearances by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio and others

Stay tuned for updates on the October 25 SmackDown. As noted, this is the blue brand episode that will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX.