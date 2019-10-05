On last night's SmackDown FOX premiere, Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in quick fashion to become the new WWE Champion. After the match, Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio approached Lesnar in the ring. Velasquez and Lesnar brawled, setting up a future match between the two.

That match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31, according to F4WOnline. Apparently, WWE offered big money to make this match happen, but it's currently unknown how long Velasquez has signed on for with the WWE.

The storyline is that Velasquez was brought to WWE by Mysterio, following the attack on Monday's RAW that saw Lesnar destroy Rey and his son, Dominick.

After last night's show, Velasquez said he's looking to get "payback" on Lesnar.

Velasquez, who previously defeated Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Title back in 2010, is making a transition from MMA to pro wrestling. He reportedly has notified UFC officials of withdrawing from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, retiring him from active competition.

