- Above is video of Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar doing their weigh-ins at the WWE Crown Jewel media event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today. Cain weighed in at 250 pounds while The Beast weighed in at 286. Their match is expected to main event tomorrow's Crown Jewel event.

- Next Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network will feature Ronda Rousey bonding with the rest of the women's division at her cabin in the mountains, plus more with Carmella and boyfriend Corey Graves. Below is the full synopsis for the episode:

"Mountainmania: Worried she's not welcome in the locker room, Ronda Rousey invites the female superstars to her mountain cabin for some much-needed bonding time; Sonya turns every activity into a heated competition; Carmella sneaks away with her boyfriend."

- As noted, the one-hour WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show will begin at 12 noon ET tomorrow. Scott Stanford revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the Kickoff, along with Charly Caruso and David Otunga. This will likely be filmed from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT.

The Kickoff will feature the 20-man Battle Royal to determine who will face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles later that night on the Crown Jewel main card. Participants are WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, and No Way Jose.

Below is Stanford's full tweet on the pre-show: