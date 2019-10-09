- Above is E!'s recap from last night's Total Divas episode, which featured the reveal of Carmella's relationship with Corey Graves. Below is a separate clip of that reveal. Carmella noted on the show that she received death threats from fans online after Graves' ex-wife Amy Pollinsky accused him of having an affair. Carmella noted that Graves was already going through the divorce when they started dating, and that he moved out of the family home and was living in his own home.

- Former WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder turns 38 years old today while ECW Original Stevie Richards turns 48 and former WWE Women's Champion Rockin' Robin turns 55. Also, today would have been the 52nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

- Could we see "Broken" Matt Hardy coming to WWE SmackDown on FOX soon? Hardy took to Twitter today and made cryptic comments on FOX having access to his "Broken Brilliance" world.

He wrote, "As of right now, @FOXTV has access to #BROKENBrilliance. I'm ready."

You can see the full tweet below: