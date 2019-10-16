As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday that Eric Bischoff is no longer with the company, and that Bruce Prichard has replaced him as Executive Director of SmackDown. You can read our full report on what led to the departure and the future by clicking here.

Prichard took to Twitter last night and thanked Bischoff for comments he made earlier on the social media platform.

For those who missed it, Bischoff wrote, "Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He's going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know."

Prichard responded and called Bischoff a friend.

He wrote, "Much love and respect to a great businessman, creator and friend. Thanks Eric"

You can see the full exchange below:

Much love and respect to a great businessman, creator and friend. Thanks Eric — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) October 16, 2019