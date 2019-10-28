R-Truth vs. Buddy Murphy is now official for tonight's WWE RAW episode.

The match was made after Murphy took to Twitter today with a promo on opportunities.

"The WWE Superstar Shakeup, I was drafted to SmackDown Live from 205 Live. The land of opportunity. Four weeks of fake, only to be drafted to Monday Night RAW, the new land of opportunity. But what opportunity? What opportunity did I get? See, we hand out TV time like candy bars at Halloween, to people that like to dress up and run around. That's not me. I am an impact player here on Monday Night RAW. My name is Buddy Murphy and soon the whole world will know my name," Murphy said in the video, seen below.

Truth responded in a tweet and wrote, "Dawg!! You don't like dressin up for Halloween [Halloween pumpkin emoji] and going trick or treating? ......bruh you trippin [eyes emoji] you must be on one [up pointing index emoji] [neutral face emoji] [man shrugging emoji] ole Duddy Murphy smh eyes"

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis along with the full exchange between Truth and Murphy:

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* Falls Count Anywhere: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

* Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

* Lana and Rusev appear on King's Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

8pm ET