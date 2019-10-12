- Courtesy of Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel, above is behind-the-scenes footage from her recent Total Divas photo shoot.

- Ilja Dragunov will make his return to action on Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. It looks like he will be facing Saxon Huxley. This will be Dragunov's first match since losing to Cesaro at NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" on August 31. As noted, the main event of the show will see Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus.

On a related note, another Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven match has been announced for the October 24 NXT UK episode. The Dar vs. Seven feud has received rave reviews from fans on social media as of late.

- It looks like Byron Saxton is now a permanent member of the WWE Main Event commentary team. Like last week, Saxton called this week's episode with Dio Maddin and Mickie James, who is currently out of action with an injury. Saxton is apparently replacing Vic Joseph on Main Event. As seen below, he posted an Instagram photo with James and Maddin from this week's Main Event tapings.

Saxton's WWE status had been up in the air after Michael Cole and Corey Graves were named as the new SmackDown announce team. He had been calling the blue brand action with Graves and Tom Phillips each week. As noted, Tom is now calling the weekly WWE 205 Live show with Aiden English, and the weekly NXT UK show with Nigel McGuinness. Below is a look at the current WWE announce teams following the recent changes:

RAW: Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

SmackDown: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young in a supporting role

NXT: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

NXT UK: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness

205 Live: Tom Phillips, Aiden English

Main Event: Byron Saxton, Dio Maddin, Mickie James