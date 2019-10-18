WWE has announced that Cain Velasquez will team with Rey Mysterio at the upcoming WWE Supershow live event in Mexico City.

There's no word yet on who Cain and Rey will face, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. The match will take place on Saturday, November 30 from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Tickets are available now.

Cain will make his WWE in-ring debut on Thursday, October 31 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar that night.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match in Mexico: