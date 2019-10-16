- The WWE Performance Center posted this video on the bond and friendship between WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

- Vickie Guerrero announced on Twitter that her guest for Thursday's "Excuse Me" podcast will be WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, who is currently out of action after undergoing multiple surgeries. Riott noted that this is her first podcast appearance since signing with WWE. You can listen to Vickie's podcast by clicking here.

- Cain Velasquez took to Twitter this week to issue a warning to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31.

He wrote, "I've defeated @BrockLesnar before. That was business, now this is about family. Business became personal. Ya le gané a @BrockLesnar. Eso fué negocio pero ahora...se trata de familia. @Turki_alalshikh #WWECrownJewel"

The tweet translates to, "I've defeated @BrockLesnar before. That was business, now this is about family. Business became personal. I already beat @BrockLesnar. That was business but now ... it's about family."

Cain tagged Turki Al-Sheikh in the tweet, who works with WWE on their events in the Kingdom as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

You can see Cain's full tweet with promo below: