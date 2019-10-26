During last night's SmackDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar took out Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick, while Mysterio and Cain Velasquez cut a promo in the ring.

When the two made their way back to the trainer's room to check on Dominick, Lesnar struck again, this time with a trash can. Lesnar dropped Velasquez with a couple shots to the back, then gave him an F-5 down on Dominick, who was laying on the trainer's table.

Today on Twitter, Velasquez sent a message to Brock.

"A second attack on the familia is gonna get you a second scar @BrockLesnar. You remember how it hurt the first time. Alístate @BrockLesnar que este segundo ataque a mi familia garantiza tu segunda cicatriz."

Lesnar and Velasquez first met in UFC when Velasquez beat Brock for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010. The two will square off this Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship.