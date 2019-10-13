Cain Velasquez vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel will now be for the title.

WWE's original preview did not mention the title being on the line, and there was no mention of Lesnar defending the title during Friday's Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas, despite Paul Heyman raising the title behind them during their face-off. However, WWE updated their match preview some time on Saturday and confirmed that Lesnar will be defending the title. This means Cain will receive a WWE Title shot as his in-ring debut for the company.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns vs. TBA