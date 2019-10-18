- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- OVW announced this week that WWE has hired referee Stephon Smith to work full time. You can see their announcement below:

Breaking: #OVW alumni @StephonSmithWWE signed by @WWE as a full time referee. Congrats, we couldn't be more proud! OVW...come train with the best. More info on classes https://t.co/kPypO3z0Iz pic.twitter.com/pc1ceU0TQD — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) October 17, 2019

- We noted before how Cain Velasquez revealed that he would be headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando later this week to train with Rey Mysterio as he prepares to make his WWE debut against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on October 31 at Crown Jewel.

Velasquez and Mysterio also trained at the Level Up Pro Wrestling school in San Diego, California this week. Rey's son Dominick was also there in the ring with them. You can see a group photo below.

Cain tweeted a photo with Rey and noted, "Getting work in with @619iamlucha. Practicando al lado de @619iamlucha. #wwecrownjewel @wwe"