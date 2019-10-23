- The WWE Performance Center posted this video looking at WWE NXT Superstar Boa, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Boa lost to Killian Dain on last week's NXT TV episode.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Carmella turns 32 years old today.

- Cain Velasquez took to Twitter this week and issued a warning to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin. For those who missed it, Monday's RAW saw Cain put hands on Benjamin after he tried to bully the injured Rey Mysterio.

"@BrockLesnar I am not going to let you or your buddy @Sheltyb803 push mi Familia around. #RAW #WWECrownJewel @reymysterio," Cain wrote.

Shelton tweeted Rey and said they will re-visit their conversation once Lesnar beats Cain at WWE Crown Jewel next week.

Shelton wrote, "@reymysterio after my buddy (the Beast) mauls your buddy (whatshisname )we will revisit our conversation, buddy"

You can see their tweets below: