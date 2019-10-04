Carmella is once again the WWE 24/7 Champion.

As seen above, a clip aired on tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special that featured DJ Marshmello stumbling into Carmella to win the title. The celebrity DJ and Carmella were joined in the segment by R-Truth, Heavy Machinery and The Bella Twins, who were making their first WWE TV appearance in several months.

As seen in the video below, WWE later released a video showing how Truth helped Carmella regain the title while backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Carmella is now a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion. She first won the title from Truth during the September 23 RAW episode in San Francisco.