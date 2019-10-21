- Above is the full "WWE Day Of" episode with behind-the-scenes footage of the 2019 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As noted, the next "Day Of" episode will be released this Sunday with a backstage look at the SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special. This "Day Of: Hell In a Cell 2019" episode is also available for viewing on the WWE Network.

- WWE stock was up 3.04% today, closing at $69.04 per share. Today's high was $69.49 and the low was $67.38.

- Carmella took to Instagram today and posted the following photo of a pair of shiners she was sporting.

There's no word yet on when Carmella suffered the black eyes, but the Halloween coffee mug could indicate that this is a recent photo. Carmella competed in the Six-Pack Challenge during Friday's SmackDown that saw Nikki Cross become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

She captioned the photo and wrote, "No filter.. no makeup. I felt like this photo was very apropos after the first episode of @totaldivas. Also - I hate when people say 'well, it's not ballet!' I was a dancer for over 20 years and that s--t was hard. So don't compare the two."

Carmella's caption mentioned the first episode of the new season of Total Divas. That episode focused on her behind-the-scenes and on-TV drama with Nia Jax, and fallout from her break-up with Big Cass. The episode also featured a Carmella vs. Jax match that started with Carmella kicking Jax in the face and busting her bottom lip.