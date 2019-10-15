Count Chael Sonnen among those in the corner casting serious doubt over the legitimacy of the planned mixed martial arts fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and Alberto El Patron, who competed as Alberto Del Rio in the WWE.

Ortiz and El Patron are scheduled the December 7 Combate Americas pay-per-view event from the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Ortiz is putting his UFC title on the line and El Patron will be defending his WWWE title in a "winner-take-all" 210-pound catchweight contest.

Sonnen, make an appearance on the Swings & Mrs. program, proclaimed his believe that the contest is nothing more than a "work."

I know they are calling it a fight, but I think it is called a work," Sonnen said. "Everybody is in on the gag, you have a plan and go out there. I only say that because of Del Rio's history.

To believe he is going to come out against someone with Tito's experience I think is a little naive," Sonnen said. "(Del Rio) only has one match and it was in Japan under a mask. He is a legitimate tough guy."

El Patron actually has 14 MMA fights to his resume, winning nine of them. His last bout, though, came in 2010. Ortiz scored victories in his last two fights, besting both Chuck Liddell and Sonnen.