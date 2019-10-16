Chael Sonnen is never one to not speak his true feelings. The former UFC title challenger was asked his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's post-fight reaction to her first loss inside the Octagon during a recent appearance on Swings and Mrs.

"I was personal friends with Ronda and I never knew she believed the things people said about her," Sonnen said. "I thought she was aware that this was just a show pony in the right place at the right time with limited skills and a whole bunch of media behind her. I thought she knew that."

After winning her first 12 fights, Rousey was knocked out in the second round of her seventh UFC bantamweight title defense by Holly Holm. Instead of regrouping, Rousey left the sport for over a year, returning in 2016 and losing via first round knockout to Amanda Nunes.

"When she took her ball and went home, I had no idea," Sonnen said. "We call it marking out for your own gimmick. It is a fun thing to do. It is always okay to read about what they say about you, but it is never okay to believe what they say about you."

Rousey eventually left MMA and joined the WWE full-time in 2018. She captured the Raw women's championship with a victory over Alexa Bliss. At WrestleMania 35, Rousey headlined the event with Becky Lynch and Charlotte, losing her title and taking a hiatus from pro wrestling.