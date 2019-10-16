- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho passed a message along for Santana and Ortiz on tonight's AEW Dynamite that they wanted The Young Bucks in a match. Jericho put out a challenge for the two teams to meet at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore, Maryland. Matt and Nick Jackson have yet to respond to the challenge.

- Cody Rhodes revealed the backstage Go Position (aka the Gorilla Position) will be known as "The Dusty Position" in AEW. Rhodes wrote on Twitter, "What a wonderful surprise to find in the Go Position...which is now, 'The Dusty Position' featuring his authentic cowbell."

- As noted, Christopher Daniels was taken out by Pentagon Jr. during SCU's entrance for their AEW Tag Team Tournament Match against Best Friends. Scorpio Sky would jump in to replace Daniels, he and Frankie Kazarian would still pick up the victory and will take on The Dark Order next week in the semis. Below is video of Daniels being checking on by medical staff, commentary noted on the show Daniels suffered a stinger from Pentagon's package piledriver on the ramp.

- AEW Backstage Interview Jen Decker spoke with MJF about the Inner Circle and the thought that MJF was going to turn on Cody last week.

"I guess a lot of people are just really dumb, Jen," MJF responded. "Oh yeah, you know what I wanna do? Let me join the Inner Circle jerk, yippee. Let me get the opportunity to hang out with Jake Hager, what a charismatic fellow."