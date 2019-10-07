WWE has finally posted their official preview for tonight's post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, and several matches & segments have been announced.

WWE has announced that RAW will feature a Champions Showcase with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. It was previously announced that RAW would feature a Draft Showcase, but it looks like plans were changed to go with this Champions Showcase. Lynch and Flair will also appear on MizTV with The Miz.

It's interesting to note that the RAW preview does not mention "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* Boxer Tyson Fury will have a live mic to address Braun Strowman

* The Viking Raiders face RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match

* Natalya vs. Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch appear on MizTV

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW episode.